We have already entered the business stage of Big Bash League 2022-23. In the challenger round, Sydney Sixers will host Brisbane Heat on Thursday, February 02, 2023. The game will begin at 1:45 pm at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23. The challenger round match between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan During Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat On Sony Liv

☝️ step away from the #BBL12 Final 🙌 On a thrilling Thursday Down Under, will it be @SixersBBL or @HeatBBL that gets the 𝓦? 👀💬 Stream the #BBL Challenger, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/84LnqgpP8F — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 2, 2023

