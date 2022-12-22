Sydeny Sixers will face-off with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Thursday, December 22. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Hobart Hurricanes are coming out of a win while Sydney Sixers are yet to win a game in the ongoing season. Due to Sony Sports Network possessing the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in India, the BBL 2022-23 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available for the fans on the Sony Liv website and app. IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland’s Joshua Little is a Player to Watch Out For, Says Suresh Raina.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

After back-to-back defeats, @SixersBBL set sights on their first 𝓦 of #BBL12 as they take on @HurricanesBBL ⚔️ Watch this entertaining #BBL season 1️⃣2️⃣ clash, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/pGWvB11FLc — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 22, 2022

