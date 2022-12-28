Sydney Sixers will cross swords with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 28. The match is scheduled to start at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The Sixers are coming from back-to-back wins while Renegades is coming after a loss in the previous game as they were defeated by Hobart Hurricanes. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the BBL 2022-23 in India. The BBL will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app. Blood on Trouser! Mitchell Starc Bowls Through Pain During AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne After Dislocating Tip of Finger On Day 1 .

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Be assured of a #BBL classic when @RenegadesBBL take on @SixersBBL with 👀 on 🔝 spot 💪 Watch 𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 #BBL12 action from Down Under 🇦🇺, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/fIwa3YQtYu — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 28, 2022

