India women's national cricket team leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was honoured with the prestigious award of best international debut in 2023-24 at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Saturday. The 33-year-old leg spinner made her ODI debut against the South Africa women's national cricket team in Bengaluru in June 2024. Asha made her T20I debut against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in May 2024. Smriti Mandhana Wins Best Women's International Cricketer 2023-24 at BCCI Awards 2025, Bags Honour for the Fourth Time.

Asha Sobhana Receives Best International Debut in 2023–24 Award

A special start that led to the beginning of some memorable performances! 🌟 Meet the winner of Best International Debut - Women 👉 Asha Sobhana 👏👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/P6EwCyjNCs — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

