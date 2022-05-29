The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) created the world's biggest cricket jersey ahead of the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad. The cricket jersey is white in colour and sports the IPL logo along with the IPL team logos. It was presented ahead of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony.

see Pic:

Biggest cricket jersey in the world - into the guiness world records - The IPL jersey. pic.twitter.com/svWcCZCcZQ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)