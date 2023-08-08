The 2021-22 Fiscal saw the BCCI paying Rs 1,159 crore as income tax and this is 37 per cent higher than the previous year. In a written response to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary revealed the income tax amount paid by the world’s richest cricketing board, the BCCI and its income and expenses it incurred during the past five years.

BCCI Income Tax

