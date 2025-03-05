BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla arrived in Lahore to reportedly attend the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match on March 5. In a video shared by Pakistan journalist Qadir Khawaja on social media, the BCCI VP was seen being greeted by an official upon his arrival in Lahore. This is not the first time that Rajeev Shukla visited Pakistan in recent years. Rajeev Shukla had earlier visited Pakistan during the 2023 Asia Cup alongside BCCI President Roger Binny. He had also delivered a speech at the Governor's House in Lahore. The South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final to be Held in Dubai, Not in Pakistan After India’s Win Over Australia in Semi-Final.

Rajeev Shukla Arrives in Lahore

BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla arrived Lahore to watch 2nd semi final via chartered flight... Chairman PCB gave invitation to all cricket boards representatives.. From PCB Asad mustafa sb received Shukla. #PakistanCricket #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/pvTSWgi1cl — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) March 4, 2025

