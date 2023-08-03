India has two debutants in the 1st T20I against West Indies being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, Trinidad. Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar started their T20I career by receiving caps from Captain Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively. As Hardik gave the cap to tilak, he gave a short speech where he said Tilak to be proud of himself and continue with the hard work like he has always done.

Hardik Pandya Delivers Huddle-Talk to Debutants Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar

