Belgium national cricket team thrashed Malta national cricket team by 103 runs in the fourth match of the ECS Mdina T20I Cup 2025 on Saturday. Batting first, Oliver Herrington (44*), Sherry Butt (45) and Saber Zakhil (43) played crucial knocks as Belgium posted a competitive score of 177/5. With the ball, David Marks bagged two wickets for Malta. While chasing, Malta were bundled out for just 74 runs. Opener Rockey Dianish played a fighting knock of 21 runs, whereas the rest of the batters failed to chip in with the bat. Zaki Shah took a four-wicket haul, whereas Iftikhar Kankhel bagged three wickets as Belgium registered a one-sided victory.

ECS Romania Updated Schedule

📅 UPDATED SCHEDULE! ECS Romania starts Sunday, 1st June with 4 teams in a Triple Round Robin format, wrapping up on Wednesday, 4th June.#EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/fAFADGBuA0 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) May 31, 2025

