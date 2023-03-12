England Test team captain, Ben Stokes recently revealed that his bag was been stolen by a thief at King's Cross railway station in London. Taking to Twitter, furious Stokes shared a post. The caption of his post reads, "To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ******". Ben Stokes is currently enjoying some time off after a busy schedule in winter. The English all-rounder will be next seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. ‘Don’t Book Our Delhi Boy’ Delhi Police Comes Up With Witty ‘Request’ to Gujarat Police After Virat Kohli’s 28th Test Century in Ahmedabad Against Australia.

Thieves Steal Ben Stokes' Bag

To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ****** 😡 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 12, 2023

