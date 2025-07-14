Jofra Archer made a comeback into the England Test team for the first time since 2021 during the India vs England third Test 2025 at the Lord's. Archer played a key role in India winning the Test match alongside captain Ben Stokes who showed an all-round performance to take England over the finishing line. July 14 is the day when in 2019 these two produce a stunning performance in the 2019 World Cup final to help England win their maiden World Cup title. After six years, the duo step up again marking the six-year anniversary. Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series As England Spinner Suffers Fracture in Left Hand During 3rd Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Mark Six-Year Anniversary Of 2019 World Cup

Same day. Six years apart. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer delivered for England once again at Lord's 👏#WTC27 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WsPF7hVWkp — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2025

