Shoaib Bashir had a heroic moment during the India vs England third Test match at the Lord's as he dismissed Mohammed Siraj and secured England's win by 22 runs on Day 5. Bashir broke his little finger of left hand trying to stop a shot from Jadeja in the first innings. Despite that, he came back to bat and later bowled as well. But a fracture has been confirmed on his hand and he will have to undergo a surgery. For that, Bashir will be ruled out of the remainder of the series. Mohammed Siraj Wicket Video: Watch Indian Tail-Ender Suffer Unlucky Dismissal Leading to England’s Victory in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG Test Series

Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the final two games of this series. He requires surgery after sustaining a finger fracture 😢#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AQkCanReSm — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 14, 2025

