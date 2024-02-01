Ben Stokes was spotted bowling during England's training session ahead of the second Test vs India. The England captain, primarily an all-rounder, has not bowled since the Ashes last year and has not been in action with the ball in hand following his knee surgery before the tour of India. As the England team hit the training nets before the second game of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam, Stokes was seen bowling in the nets with a short and casual run-up. This is a good indication for England fans, who would be keen to see Stokes performing as an all-rounder once again. England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India: Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson Included As Visitors Leave Out Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Watch Video Here:

Stokes bowling again. Long way to go. But progress. pic.twitter.com/SfoNqz1eee — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)