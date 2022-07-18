England Test team captain Ben Stokes will announce his retirement from 50-over cricket after the first match of England vs South Africa ODI series on July 19, 2022. England will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting from tomorrow. The 31-year-old will retire from the ODI format after the end of the South Africa match at Durham.

Check the tweet:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ben Stokes will retire from ODI cricket following tomorrows game at Durham. Won us the World Cup, job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/2nJd6UVgIs — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 18, 2022

