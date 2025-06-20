Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers Cricket Match Live Telecast Online

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers are set to face Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers match is scheduled to be played at the majestic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Last Five India vs England Test Series.

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers are set to face Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers match is scheduled to be played at the majestic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at Last Five India vs England Test Series.

