Malaysia locked horns with China in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament on Wednesday, July 26. During the game, Malaysia's fast bowler Syazrul Ezat Idrus wrote his name in history books by taking the first seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I. He registered stellar figures of 7/8 and bundled out China Bundled Out for a mere 23 runs in 11.2 overs. Sports News | T20 World Cup East-Asia Pacific Qualifiers: Vagi-Morea's Hat-trick Steals Win for PNG, Japan Win Their Second

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus Registers Best Bowling Figures in Men's T20I History

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus produced the best bowling figures in Men's T20I history 🙌 More ➡️ https://t.co/uyVbXc9rfQ pic.twitter.com/6XLqIQGnnh — ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Syazrul Ezat sets the WORLD RECORD for best figures in Men’s T20Is! Figures of 7-8 where all his wickets were bowled. Congratulations to Syazrul. An incredible, memorable performance 🇲🇾 👏 🇨🇳 23 All Out (11.2) Watch the chase ➡️ https://t.co/Ttu8Ghsbjl pic.twitter.com/EiZI7f1MR8 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) July 26, 2023

