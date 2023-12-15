Hardik Pandya was named the new Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 in a major development. The all-rounder, who previously led Gujarat Titans to the trophy in IPL 2022, had made a sensational return to the five-time champions earlier in the trade window. While many tipped Pandya to replace Rohit as captain after the former's trade move, many fans did not expect it to happen before the IPL 2024 season. This decision surprised a lot of fans and some also looked forward to this new era for one of IPL's most successful teams under Pandya's leadership. See how fans reacted to Hardik Pandya being named as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024. ‘Thank You Captain RO’ Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to Rohit Sharma With Emotional Video After Franchise Names Hardik Pandya As Captain for IPL 2024.

'Best of Luck'

'We Will Be There'

Hardik Pandya Captain of Mumbai Indians!!!!! We will be there 🤙pic.twitter.com/n16I4JuwhZ — Crazy Hunter (@YorkerHunter) December 15, 2023

'Definition of Success'

2015 - Hardik Pandya Got Picked By MI At His Base Price. 2024 - Captain Hardik Pandya Will Lead MI. "Hardik Pandya" - The Proper Defination Of Success. pic.twitter.com/MoT8Za0AY8 — Your Father  (@MrUnknown3307) December 15, 2023

'Deserved'

'Confidence'

'Captain Speaking'

This is your captain speaking CAPTAIN HARDIK PANDYA!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7P4w5xGe5L — Crazy Hunter (@YorkerHunter) December 15, 2023

