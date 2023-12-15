Rohit Sharma's illustrious career as captain of Mumbai Indians came to an end when the franchise announced Hardik Pandya as the new skipper for IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma took up the reigns of Mumbai Indians back in 2013 and led them to five IPL trophies making them the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament. Besides being a massively successful captain, Rohit has also been instrumental in nurturing and backing talented players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma and even Pandya himself, among others. The Mumbai Indians franchise shared an emotional video on social media as a tribute to Rohit Sharma's captaincy. ‘End of an Era’ Fans React After Rohit Sharma Is Replaced by Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here:

