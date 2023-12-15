Rohit Sharma's illustrious career as captain of Mumbai Indians came to an end when the franchise announced Hardik Pandya as the new skipper for IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma took up the reigns of Mumbai Indians back in 2013 and led them to five IPL trophies making them the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament. Besides being a massively successful captain, Rohit has also been instrumental in nurturing and backing talented players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma and even Pandya himself, among others. The Mumbai Indians franchise shared an emotional video on social media as a tribute to Rohit Sharma's captaincy. ‘End of an Era’ Fans React After Rohit Sharma Is Replaced by Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here:

Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. In victories & defeats, you asked us to 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐎💙 pic.twitter.com/KDIPCkIVop — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 15, 2023

