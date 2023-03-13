Your Monday blues will for sure fade away (somewhat) if you watch the video of a fielding effort from a Tennis ball tournament match in India. The viral clip begins with a batsman trying to play a scoop shot. After getting an edge, the ball goes towards short third-man area and that's where all the action begins! The fielder, most probably in 40s, struggles to stop the ball as it goes past him. He somehow manages to stop the ball near the boundary rope, but falls in the process. The fielder showed the 'presence of mind' and tried to throw the ball while he was down on the field. The ball, however, ends up hitting his foot which was in the air and then deflects towards the boundary. Alas! All his effort goes in vain. But it does help us laugh and beat away the Monday blues! Got Monday Blues? Here Are Proven Ways to Make Your Day less Draining.

Watch Viral Video

Best Video to Start Monday

Start your week with this 😂 https://t.co/FgiMEaMX4W — Kuldeep Gadkari (@DocGadkari) March 13, 2023

Awesome start to the week

What an awesome start to the week 😀 https://t.co/iGLIPIry4k — Vineet Jain (@vineetjain1101) March 13, 2023

Precious Monday Morning Laughs

Usual Monday Morning

This is how my Mondays usually start…. https://t.co/KQRErRNztN — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)