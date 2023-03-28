Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a big scare as their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, is set to start the first few matches of the IPL as a “specialist batter”, an ESPNcricinfo news report stated. The news comes ahead of CSK’s opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31, 2023. The report further stated that the England all-rounder is managing a knee injury and hence he has been declared unfit to bowl. MS Dhoni's Big Hit During CSK Training Session Makes Chepauk Crowd Go Beserk, Watch Viral Video!

Ben Stokes Managing a Knee Injury

Ben Stokes is managing a knee injury henceforth he'll play the first few matches of the IPL as a specialist batter. (Reported by Espncricinfo). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)