The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have expressed their condolences and sympathies for the demise of a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel, Bismillah Jan Shinwari. The umpire died due to illness. Bismillah Jan Shinwari officiated 34 ODIs, 26 T20Is, 31 First-Class, 51 List A, and 96 domestic T20 matches in his illustrious career. Born on March 17, 1984, Bismillah Jan Shinwari aged only 41 years during his death in 2025. Yash Dayal in Trouble: Woman Accuses RCB Cricketer of Sexual Harassment, FIR Filed As Complaint Reaches UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

ACB Expresses Sympathies on Death of Bismillah Jan Shinwari

ACB's Condolence and Sympathy Message ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari (1984 - 2025), a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel. It is with deep sorrow that we share… pic.twitter.com/BiZrTOLe6m — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2025

