In a bizarre turn of events, Steve Smith survived after the bails did not dislodge despite the ball hitting the stumps during the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Dubai on March 4. This incident happened off the last ball of the 14th over bowled by Axar Patel when Steve Smith attempted a drive but instead got an inside edge with the ball going on to hit the off-stump right at its base. Despite the ball hitting the off-stump, none of the two balls dislodged and Steve Smith, who was batting on 31 runs, got a reprieve. Travis Head Wicket Video: Varun Chakaravarthy Removes ‘Dangerous’ Australian Opener for 39 Runs During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Watch Steve Smith Get a Reprieve as Bails Don't Fall Despite Ball Hitting Off-Stump:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)