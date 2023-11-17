Sachin Tendulkar penned a unique message for Yusuf Pathan as he turned 41. The Master Blaster, who has regularly come up with uniquely composed posts and messages for social media, pulled off yet another banger! Taking to 'X' formerly Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "If Yusuf Pathan booked a stadium for his birthday party, all the bowlers would be served food in the stands. Because that’s where he liked to treat bowlers – out of the park. Happy birthday to one of the big hitters of the cricket ball! @iamyusufpathan." ‘What a Shami-Final!!!’ Sachin Tendulkar Effusive in Praise for Mohammed Shami and Team India as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand To Enter ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Yusuf Pathan on His Birthday

If Yusuf Pathan booked a stadium for his birthday party, all the bowlers would be served food in the stands. Because that’s where he liked to treat bowlers – out of the park. Happy birthday to one of the big hitters of the cricket ball! @iamyusufpathan — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 17, 2023

