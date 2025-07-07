'Bowling England Out' Man Spotted Dedicating Song To Akash Deep Outside Edgbaston After Team India Pacer Picks Six-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Singers Dedicates Song To Akash Deep (Photo Credits: X/ @JeetN25)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 08:45 AM IST

A singer outside the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England was spotted singing a song dedicated to India national cricket team pacer Akash Deep. While playing the guitar, the singer was seen singing "Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Bowling England Out". The 28-year-old fast bowler Akash Deep picked six wickets in the fourth innings of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, becoming the prime reason why England got bundled for 271 runs while chasing a target of 608. Akash Deep picked the wickets of four of five top-order England national cricket team batters. He was also instrumental in scalping the wickets of Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, who were trying hard to play long and keep India away from the win.

