Third-placed Chittagong Kings will meet against fifth-ranked Durbar Rajshahi in the ongoing Bangaldesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 on January 20. The Chittagong Kings vs Durbar Rajshahi BPL match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, and commence at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy the Chittagong Kings vs Durbar Rajshahi live streaming viewing option on the FanCode App and website. Bangladesh Premier League Team Durbar Rajshahi's Local Players Protest Over Non-Payment of Fees, Boycott Training Session; Franchise Issues Apology.

Chittagong Kings vs Durbar Rajshahi Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)