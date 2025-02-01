Table-toppers Fortune Barishal will lock horns against third-placed Chittagong Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 on February 1. The Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, and begin at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, in India, BPL 2024-25 does not have any live telecast viewing option due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options for the Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal BPL match on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to watch the action. Fact Check: No Spot-Fixing in BPL 2025! Glitch Shows Identical Scoring Pattern of Four Overs on Live Cricket Score App During Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders T20 Match.

