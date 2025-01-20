Looking to make a move from the bottom of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 table, Dhaka Capitals will lock horns against Sylhet Strikers on January 20. The Dhaka Capitals vs Sylhet Strikers BPL match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option available for the BPL 2024-25 matches in India, but fans can enjoy the Dhaka Capitals vs Sylhet Strikers BPL match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode App and website. Bangladesh Premier League Team Durbar Rajshahi's Local Players Protest Over Non-Payment of Fees, Boycott Training Session; Franchise Issues Apology.

Dhaka Capitals vs Sylhet Strikers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)