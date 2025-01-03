The Chittagong Kings will lock horns against the Durbar Rajshahi in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 match. The much-awaited contest between these two sides will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Unfortunately, the BPL 2024-25 does not have any live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's an online viewing option for BPL 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capitals match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need to purchase a match pass worth Rs 25. Timed Out Drama in BPL 2024-25! Mehidy Hasan Miraz Recalls Tom O'Connell After Australian Cricketer Adjudged Dismissed Following Late Arrival On Crease During Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Match.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)