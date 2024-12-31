The ghost of time out seems to not leave the back of Bangladesh as the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 saw a time out drama this time. During the match between Khulna Tigers and Chittagong Kings, Chittagong batter Tom O'Connell was late to arrive at the crease after Haider Ali was adjudged dismissed, Khulna captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz appealed for a time out dismissal and the Umpire adjudged him out, Although as O'Connell was leaving the field, Miraz took back the appeal and called O'Connell back. Abrar Ahmed Rushes Out to Bat to Avoid 'Timed Out' Dismissal in PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2024, Leaves Shakib Al Hasan Laughing (Watch Video).

Time Out Drama in BPL 2024-25

TIME OUT DRAMA IN BPL. 👀 Chittagong kings batter Tom O'Connell was out, almost left the field, but in a last-minute twist, Khulna's captain Miraz called him back to bat! Fitting that Kings signed Shakib and Mathews—time-out drama never leaves them! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rJCraB2COS — Raisul Rifat (@raisul_rifat88) December 31, 2024

