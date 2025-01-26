Rangpur Riders, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will lock horns against fifth-placed Durbar Rajshahi in the next match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 season. The Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the BPL 2024-25 has no live telecast viewing option in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 on the FanCode app and website, but they will need to purchase a match pass worth Rs 25. Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib Engage in Shoulder Clash, Involved in Heated Argument During Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming

