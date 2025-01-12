Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were involved in an ugly altercation after engaging in a shoulder clash during the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 match on January 12. This incident happened in the second innings after Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Mohammad Nawaz with the last delivery off the 17th over. The two players clashed with their shoulders, similar to what had ensued between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas not very long ago in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and were subsequently involved in a heated argument which required the intervention of the other players and umpire. Tamim Iqbal Involved in Heated Confrontation With Alex Hales After Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 Match, Ex-England Cricketer Calls Incident 'A Real Shame' (Watch Videos).

Watch Mohammad Nawaz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib's Heated Altercation, Here:

