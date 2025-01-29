Second-placed Fortune Barishal clash against second-last positioned Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing BPL 2024-25 edition. The Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option available for the BPL 2024-25 matches in India. However, fans can will have Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Kings live streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and website. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Dhaka Capitals Live

