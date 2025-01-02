Fortune Barishal will lock horns against Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and begin at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the BPL 2024-25 does not have any live telecast viewing option in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find online viewing option for Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 on the FanCode app and website but will need to purchase a match pass worth Rs 25. Taskin Ahmed Becomes First Bowler To Claim Seven Wickets In Any T20 League, Achieves Feat During Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capitals BPL 2024-25 Match.

