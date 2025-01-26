Second-placed Fortune Barishal will lock horns against bottom-ranked table Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 on January 26. The Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, and begin at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the BPL 2024-25 does not have any live telecast viewing option in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Striker BPL 2024-25 on the FanCode app and website but will need to purchase a match pass worth Rs 25. Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib Engage in Shoulder Clash, Involved in Heated Argument During Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)