Khulna Tigers are set to take on Chittagong Kings in match 22 of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 season. The exciting Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings match of the tournament is all set to be played on Thursday, January 16. The Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and it will start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings live streaming on the FanCode App and website. Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib Engage in Shoulder Clash, Involved in Heated Argument During Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

