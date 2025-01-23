Khulna Tigers will lock horns against Sylhet Strikers in the 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 on Thursday. The blockbuster action will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).``Unfortunately, the BPL 2024-25 does not have any live telecast viewing option in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 on the FanCode app and website but will need to purchase a match pass. Bangladesh Premier League Team Durbar Rajshahi's Local Players Protest Over Non-Payment of Fees, Boycott Training Session; Franchise Issues Apology.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming

