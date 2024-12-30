With the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) new season starting on December 30, teams will look to have some points from the start. Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital will be the second match of the season. The exciting Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, December 30. The Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital BPL 2024-25 Match On Fan Code App

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩 Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju — FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

