Rangpur riders have lost four matches in a row and will take on Khulna tigers next. The Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, February 3. The Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024-25 Match On FanCode App

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)