Rangpur Riders side has a perfect start to the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 season with six wins in six matches and will take on Khulna Tigers in the 20th match of the BPL 2024-25 tournament. The exciting Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, January 13. The Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and it will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024-25 Match On FanCode App

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩 Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju — FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)