Chattogram Challengers will take on Khulna Tigers in the next Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Khulna Tigers defeated Rangpur Riders in their latest match. Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers lost to Comilla Victorians. The important BPL 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers On FanCode

