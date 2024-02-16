Rangpur Riders are on an incredible six-match winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024. They are placed at the top of the table, with seven wins from nine games. Chattogram Challengers are placed in fourth position on the points table, with five wins and four losses from nine games. They are well in contention for a playoff berth but they would be desperate to return to winning ways The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 16, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

