Comilla Victorians will be playing their next match of the BPL 2024 season against the table toppers Rangpur Riders. The match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be played on Tuesday, February 20 and the match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. From Facebook to PSL 2024! Khawaja Nafay Shines At Big Stage After Being Discovered by Quetta Gladiators Via Social Media Videos.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)