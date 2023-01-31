Dhaka Dominators will lock horns with Fortune Barishal in the next match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, January 31. The game will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Dhaka Dominators continue to stay at the bottom of the table after another defeat yesterday to Rangpur Riders. Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal, in their last game had a clinical victory against Chattogram Challengers. The important BPL 2023 game between Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Virat Kohli Basks in the Sun, India Batting Star Seen in Relaxed Mood Ahead of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (See Pic).

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal On FanCode

