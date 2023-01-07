In the third match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Dhaka Dominators will face Khulna Tigers. The game will commence at 1.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium. This will be the first match for both teams and they will be looking to make a bright start in this tournament. The important BPL 2023 match between Dhaka Dominators and Khulna Tigers will be telecasted live in India on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of this match, you can tune into the FanCode app and website. Unmukt Chand BPL Debut: Former India U19 Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Departs for 5 Runs in his First Bangladesh Premier League Game (Watch Video).

Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers

BPL T20 2023: Match 3 Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers Watch the match live in Daraz app: https://t.co/Fisx68v30S & Nagorik TV For full match details: https://t.co/hTyuaT8VOp#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KsUvP6kfHx — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)