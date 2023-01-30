Dhaka Dominators will square-off with Rangpur Riders in the next match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Monday, January 30. The game will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Dhaka Dominators are currently at the bottom of the table with only two victories. Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders, in their last game had a clinical victory against Sylhet Strikers. The important BPL 2023 game between Dhaka Dominators and Rangpur Riders will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Temba Bavuma Hits Century As South Africa Chase 343 in SA vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023; Take Unassailable 2–0 Lead.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders On FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)