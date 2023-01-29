South Africa have chased down a huge total of 343 runs in the SA vs ENG 2nd ODI at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein. Being asked to bat first, England put up 342 on the board. Captain Jos Buttler 94*(82) was the top scorer for the English team. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje took a couple of wickets for the Proteas. In reply, South Africa reached the destination with five balls to spare. Captain Temba Bavuma scored a century 109(102) while David Miller smashed a half century 58*(37). With this win, South Africa have pocketed the ongoing three-match ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh Star As India Edge Past New Zealand in Low-Scoring IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023, Level Series 1–1.

South Africa Defeated Engand in 2nd ODI

A stunning run-chase from South Africa as they take an unassailable lead in the ODI series 🔥#SAvENG | 📝 https://t.co/PGCzEvxFLF pic.twitter.com/64svNGMALH — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023

