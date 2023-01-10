Dhaka Dominators will face Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Fans, who are keen on watching live telecast if this match, can do so on Eurosport. For live streaming, fans in India can also watch the match live on the FanCode app. Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most ODI Centuries at Home, Achieves Feat With his 45th Ton During IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023.

