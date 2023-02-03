Fortune Barishal will face Khulna Tigers in their next match at Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Friday, February 03, 2023. The game will commence at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Fortune Barishal are coming into this match with a loss against Dhaka Dominators. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers suffered a defeat against Fortune Barishal. The important BPL 2023 match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan During Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers On FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)