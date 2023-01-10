Fortune Barishal will take on Rangpur Riders in their next Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. The match will commence at 1.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Fortune Barishal started their BPL 2023 campaign with a loss against Sylhet Strikers. Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders defeated Comilla Victorians in their first match of the tournament. Eurosport will provide a live telecast in India for the important BPL 2023 match between Fortune Barisal and Rangpur Riders. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game, you can tune into the FanCode app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders on Eurosport

