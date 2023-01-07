Fortune Barishal will take on Sylhet Strikers in the fourth match of Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The game will begin at 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Shere Bangla National Stadium on January 07, 2023. Sylhet registered a big victory against Chattogram Challengers in their previous match. Meanwhile, Barishal will play their first match today. The BPL 2023 fixture of Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers will be telecasted live in India on Eurosport. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. Unmukt Chand BPL Debut: Former India U19 Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Departs for 5 Runs in his First Bangladesh Premier League Game (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers On FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)